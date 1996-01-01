A policy maker argues that congestion on the roads is an example of which type of externality?
A
A negative externality, because individual drivers impose costs on others by increasing travel time and pollution.
B
A positive externality, because more drivers lead to greater economic activity.
C
No externality, because all costs are borne by the drivers themselves.
D
A pecuniary externality, because congestion only affects prices and not welfare.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of an externality. An externality occurs when a decision causes costs or benefits to third parties who are not involved in the decision-making process.
Step 2: Identify the nature of congestion on roads. When a driver chooses to use a congested road, they increase travel time and pollution for other drivers, which are costs imposed on others.
Step 3: Recognize that these costs are not reflected in the individual driver's private cost, meaning the driver does not bear the full social cost of their action.
Step 4: Determine the type of externality. Since the additional drivers impose costs on others (increased travel time and pollution), this is a negative externality.
Step 5: Differentiate from other options: it is not a positive externality because the costs outweigh benefits to others; it is not pecuniary because the effect is on welfare, not just prices; and it is not 'no externality' because costs are imposed on others beyond the drivers themselves.
