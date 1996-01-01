Which of the following products is most likely to exist in a purely competitive market?
A
Automobiles
B
Smartphones
C
Wheat
D
Designer clothing
1
Step 1: Understand the characteristics of a purely competitive market. These include many buyers and sellers, identical (homogeneous) products, free entry and exit, and perfect information.
Step 2: Analyze each product option to see if it fits the characteristics of a purely competitive market. For example, automobiles and smartphones are differentiated products with brand loyalty, so they do not fit well.
Step 3: Consider wheat, which is a standardized agricultural product with many sellers and buyers, making it a good example of a product in a purely competitive market.
Step 4: Recognize that designer clothing is differentiated and often sold by a few firms with some market power, so it does not fit the purely competitive market model.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, wheat best fits the criteria of a purely competitive market due to its homogeneity and the large number of producers.
