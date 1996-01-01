Which of the following is an example of a market that closely resembles perfect competition?
A
The wheat farming industry
B
The local electricity utility
C
The automobile manufacturing industry
D
The smartphone market
1
Step 1: Understand the characteristics of a perfectly competitive market. These include many buyers and sellers, homogeneous products, free entry and exit, perfect information, and no single buyer or seller can influence the market price.
Step 2: Analyze the wheat farming industry. It typically has many farmers (sellers), produces a homogeneous product (wheat), and farmers are price takers because no single farmer can influence the market price. Entry and exit are relatively free.
Step 3: Compare this with the local electricity utility, which is usually a monopoly or a regulated market with a single or few sellers, not fitting perfect competition.
Step 4: Consider the automobile manufacturing industry and the smartphone market. Both have few large firms, differentiated products, and significant barriers to entry, which do not align with perfect competition.
Step 5: Conclude that the wheat farming industry best fits the model of perfect competition among the options given.
