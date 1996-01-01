Which of the following is NOT a typical goal of process improvement in economics?
A
Reducing costs
B
Enhancing customer satisfaction
C
Increasing efficiency
D
Decreasing product quality
Step 1: Understand the concept of process improvement in economics. Process improvement typically aims to make production or service delivery more effective and efficient.
Step 2: Identify common goals of process improvement, which usually include reducing costs, enhancing customer satisfaction, and increasing efficiency. These goals help firms optimize resources and improve competitiveness.
Step 3: Analyze the option 'Decreasing product quality' in the context of process improvement. Since improving processes generally aims to maintain or enhance quality, decreasing product quality contradicts the typical objectives.
Step 4: Conclude that 'Decreasing product quality' is NOT a typical goal of process improvement because it would harm customer satisfaction and the firm's reputation.
Step 5: Summarize that the correct answer is the option that conflicts with the fundamental aims of process improvement, which is to improve or maintain quality, not decrease it.
