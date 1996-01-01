Analyze each option in terms of rarity, imitability, and sustainability: - Patented production process: usually rare and legally protected, making it hard for competitors to copy. - Exclusive access to scarce resources: by definition, scarce and difficult for others to obtain, providing a strong advantage. - Strong brand reputation: built over time and difficult to replicate, often leading to customer loyalty. - Access to widely available technology: since it is widely available, it is neither rare nor difficult to imitate, making it less likely to provide a sustainable advantage.