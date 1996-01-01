Which factor of production determines who a society will produce goods and services for?
A
Level of technology
B
Allocation mechanism
C
Distribution of resources
D
Quantity of labor
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: It asks which factor of production determines who a society will produce goods and services for. This is about how goods and services are allocated among members of society.
Recall the definitions of the options: 'Level of technology' refers to the methods and knowledge used in production; 'Distribution of resources' refers to how inputs are spread; 'Quantity of labor' is the amount of human work available; 'Allocation mechanism' is the process or system that decides who gets the produced goods and services.
Analyze the role of each factor: While technology, resources, and labor affect what and how much is produced, the 'allocation mechanism' specifically addresses the question of 'for whom' production is intended, i.e., how goods and services are distributed among people.
Conclude that the factor determining who receives goods and services is the allocation mechanism, as it governs the distribution and access to the output of production.
Summarize that in microeconomics, the allocation mechanism is key to answering the 'for whom' question in the basic economic problem.
