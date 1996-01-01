Which of the following explains why free-riding can result in a market failure?
A
Government intervention always leads to efficient allocation of resources.
B
Firms are able to perfectly price discriminate, maximizing social welfare.
C
Individuals consume a good without paying for it, leading to under-provision by the market.
D
Private goods are excludable and rivalrous, preventing any market failure.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of free-riding: it occurs when individuals consume a good without paying for it, benefiting from the good without contributing to its cost.
Recognize that free-riding is typically associated with public goods, which are non-excludable and non-rivalrous, meaning people cannot be prevented from using them and one person's use does not reduce availability to others.
Analyze how free-riding leads to market failure: since individuals can benefit without paying, there is little incentive for private firms to produce the good, resulting in under-provision or no provision of the good by the market.
Contrast this with private goods, which are excludable and rivalrous, allowing firms to charge consumers and avoid free-riding, thus preventing market failure in those cases.
Conclude that the correct explanation for why free-riding causes market failure is that individuals consume a good without paying for it, leading to under-provision by the market.
