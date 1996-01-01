In the context of competitive markets, a company's competitive strategy primarily deals with:
A
setting government regulations for the industry
B
determining the overall market demand for a product
C
controlling the supply of raw materials for all firms in the market
D
how the company positions itself to achieve an advantage over its rivals
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of competitive markets, where many firms sell similar products and no single firm can control the market price.
Recognize that a company's competitive strategy focuses on how it can differentiate itself or operate more efficiently to gain an advantage over its competitors.
Note that setting government regulations is typically the role of policymakers, not individual companies within the market.
Understand that determining overall market demand is influenced by consumer preferences and external factors, not by a single company.
Realize that controlling the supply of raw materials for all firms is generally not feasible for one company in a competitive market; instead, the company focuses on positioning itself strategically to outperform rivals.
