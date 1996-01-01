Which of the following best describes the role of OPEC as a cartel in the context of oligopoly market structures?
A
OPEC is a competitive firm that sets prices independently of other oil producers.
B
OPEC coordinates oil production among member countries to influence global oil prices.
C
OPEC is a government agency that regulates oil prices through taxation.
D
OPEC is a monopoly that controls all oil production worldwide.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a cartel: A cartel is a group of independent producers who collaborate to control production and influence prices, rather than competing against each other.
Recognize the market structure involved: OPEC operates in an oligopoly market structure where a few large producers dominate the market, making coordination possible and impactful.
Analyze OPEC's behavior: OPEC members coordinate their oil production levels to manage supply, which in turn affects global oil prices, rather than setting prices independently or competing aggressively.
Distinguish OPEC from other entities: OPEC is not a single competitive firm, a government agency, or a monopoly controlling all oil production, but a coalition of countries acting collectively.
Conclude that the best description is that OPEC coordinates oil production among member countries to influence global oil prices, fitting the role of a cartel in an oligopoly.
