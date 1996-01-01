An economic effect of the French and Indian War on American colonists was that:
Colonists experienced a significant decrease in agricultural productivity.
The colonies gained direct control over their own trade policies.
Britain imposed new taxes on the colonies to help pay for war debts.
Colonial currency became more valuable due to increased British investment.
Step 1: Understand the historical context of the French and Indian War, which was fought between Britain and France from 1754 to 1763, involving their American colonies.
Step 2: Recognize that the war was expensive for Britain, leading to a large national debt that needed to be repaid.
Step 3: Analyze the economic impact on American colonists, focusing on Britain's response to the debt, which involved imposing new taxes on the colonies to help cover war expenses.
Step 4: Evaluate the other options given: a significant decrease in agricultural productivity, colonies gaining control over trade policies, and colonial currency becoming more valuable, and consider their historical accuracy in this context.
Step 5: Conclude that the primary economic effect was Britain's imposition of new taxes on the colonies, which later contributed to colonial dissatisfaction and unrest.
