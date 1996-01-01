The economic cost of crashes in the United States in 2010 was approximately:
A
$50$ billion
B
$500$ billion
C
$242$ billion
D
$100$ billion
Understand that the economic cost of crashes includes various components such as medical expenses, lost productivity, property damage, and other related costs.
Recognize that the problem is asking for a specific value representing the total economic cost of crashes in the United States in 2010.
Note the given options: $50$ billion, $100$ billion, $242$ billion, and $500$ billion, and identify that the correct answer is $242$ billion as stated.
To verify or understand this figure, consider reviewing official reports or studies from sources like the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) which compile and estimate these costs based on data.
Remember that such economic cost estimates are comprehensive and include both direct costs (like medical and property damage) and indirect costs (like lost productivity and quality of life).
