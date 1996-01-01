Businesses concerned with trade agreements are considering the _________ environment.
A
technological
B
domestic
C
natural
D
international
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: It asks about the type of environment businesses consider when dealing with trade agreements.
Recall the definitions of each environment: The technological environment relates to technology and innovation; the domestic environment refers to conditions within a country; the natural environment involves natural resources and ecological factors.
Recognize that trade agreements typically involve multiple countries, which means the relevant environment extends beyond domestic borders.
Identify that the environment encompassing multiple countries and international relations is called the international environment.
Conclude that businesses concerned with trade agreements are considering the international environment because trade agreements govern interactions between countries.
