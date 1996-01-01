Which of the following is NOT typically considered a dimension or subdimension in a consumer's utility function?
A
Weather conditions
B
Price of the good
C
Quality of the good
D
Consumer's preferences
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a utility function represents in microeconomics. It is a mathematical representation of a consumer's preferences, showing how different goods or attributes contribute to their overall satisfaction or utility.
Step 2: Identify typical dimensions or subdimensions in a utility function. These usually include factors directly related to the consumption experience, such as the price of the good, the quality of the good, and the consumer's preferences.
Step 3: Analyze each option to see if it fits as a dimension in the utility function. Price affects the consumer's budget constraint and thus their utility; quality affects the satisfaction derived from the good; consumer preferences determine the shape of the utility function itself.
Step 4: Consider 'weather conditions' and whether it directly influences the consumer's utility from a good. Typically, weather is an external factor and not a direct component of the utility function, although it might indirectly affect consumption choices.
Step 5: Conclude that 'weather conditions' is not typically considered a dimension or subdimension in a consumer's utility function, unlike price, quality, and preferences which are integral parts.
Watch next
Master Consumer Surplus in a Small Setting with a bite sized video explanation from Brian