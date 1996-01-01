Retailers provide value to product manufacturers by:
A
setting prices below the equilibrium to maximize producer surplus
B
restricting the availability of products to decrease consumer surplus
C
eliminating all forms of competition in the market
D
connecting products with consumers who are willing to pay more than the market price, thereby increasing consumer surplus
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of retailers in the market: Retailers act as intermediaries between manufacturers (producers) and consumers, facilitating the distribution and sale of products.
Recall the concept of consumer surplus: Consumer surplus is the difference between what consumers are willing to pay for a good and what they actually pay. It measures the benefit consumers receive from purchasing at a market price lower than their maximum willingness to pay.
Analyze how retailers add value: Retailers connect products with consumers who value them highly, often by providing convenience, information, and accessibility, which can increase consumer surplus by matching products to consumers willing to pay more than the market price.
Evaluate the incorrect options: Setting prices below equilibrium reduces producer surplus and is not a typical retailer strategy; restricting availability decreases consumer surplus; eliminating competition is generally not feasible or legal in competitive markets.
Conclude that the correct value provided by retailers is their ability to connect products with consumers who are willing to pay more than the market price, thereby increasing consumer surplus.
