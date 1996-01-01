Which of the following is generally true of rent control policies?
A
Rent control causes the equilibrium price to rise above the controlled price.
B
Rent control often leads to shortages of rental housing.
C
Rent control typically increases the quality of rental housing.
D
Rent control eliminates the need for black markets in housing.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of rent control: Rent control is a government policy that sets a maximum price (rent ceiling) landlords can charge for rental housing, usually below the market equilibrium price.
Analyze the effect of setting a price ceiling below the equilibrium price: When the controlled rent is lower than the market equilibrium rent, the quantity of rental housing demanded increases because lower prices attract more renters.
Consider the supply side response: At the lower controlled rent, landlords may supply less rental housing because the incentive to rent out or maintain properties decreases, leading to a reduction in quantity supplied.
Recognize the resulting market imbalance: The increase in quantity demanded combined with the decrease in quantity supplied creates a shortage of rental housing, meaning there are more renters looking for housing than available units.
Evaluate other potential effects: Rent control does not typically increase the quality of housing; in fact, it may reduce maintenance incentives. It also does not eliminate black markets; sometimes, illegal side payments or under-the-table rents emerge to circumvent the controls.
