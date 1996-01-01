Which group or individual would have most strongly opposed Britain's tea tax during the colonial period?
A
British merchants, who benefited from increased tea sales to the colonies
B
British government officials, who supported the tax as a source of revenue
C
French traders, who were unaffected by British colonial policies
D
American colonists, who viewed the tax as unjust and a violation of their rights
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the groups mentioned in the problem: British merchants, British government officials, French traders, and American colonists.
Understand the economic interests of each group: British merchants benefit from increased tea sales, government officials want revenue, French traders are unaffected, and American colonists are taxed without representation.
Recall the concept of 'taxation without representation,' which was a key grievance of the American colonists against British taxes.
Analyze which group would have the strongest incentive to oppose the tea tax based on economic impact and political rights.
Conclude that American colonists would most strongly oppose the tea tax because they viewed it as unjust and a violation of their rights, unlike the other groups who either benefited or were unaffected.
