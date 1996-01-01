Which of the following best describes what happens when a nonprice determinant of supply changes?
A
The equilibrium price remains unchanged.
B
The supply curve shifts to the left or right.
C
The demand curve shifts to the left or right.
D
There is a movement along the supply curve.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a nonprice determinant of supply refers to factors other than the price of the good that affect the quantity supplied, such as technology, input prices, or government policies.
Recall that when a nonprice determinant changes, it affects the entire supply relationship, causing the supply curve itself to shift rather than causing movement along the curve.
Recognize that a shift to the right of the supply curve indicates an increase in supply, meaning producers are willing to supply more at every price, while a shift to the left indicates a decrease in supply.
Note that a movement along the supply curve happens only when the price of the good changes, not when nonprice determinants change.
Conclude that the correct description of what happens when a nonprice determinant of supply changes is that the supply curve shifts to the left or right.
