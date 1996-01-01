Which of the following is the most accurate statement about the globalization of markets?
A
Globalization of markets causes all countries to adopt identical economic policies.
B
Globalization of markets leads to increased integration and interdependence among national economies.
C
Globalization of markets eliminates all trade barriers between countries.
D
Globalization of markets results in the disappearance of local consumer preferences.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of globalization of markets. It refers to the process by which national markets become more integrated and interdependent through increased trade, investment, and communication.
Step 2: Analyze each statement in the problem to see if it aligns with the definition and effects of globalization of markets.
Step 3: Evaluate the statement 'Globalization of markets causes all countries to adopt identical economic policies.' Consider whether globalization forces countries to have the same policies or if differences remain.
Step 4: Consider the statement 'Globalization of markets eliminates all trade barriers between countries.' Reflect on whether globalization completely removes trade barriers or just reduces them.
Step 5: Review the statement 'Globalization of markets results in the disappearance of local consumer preferences.' Think about whether local preferences vanish or if they coexist with global trends.
