A tax designed to reduce the disparities in wealth between the rich and poor is called a(n):
A
regressive tax
B
progressive tax
C
excise tax
D
proportional tax
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of tax types in relation to income levels: a regressive tax takes a larger percentage from low-income earners, a proportional tax takes the same percentage from all income levels, and an excise tax is a fixed tax on specific goods regardless of income.
Recognize that a tax designed to reduce wealth disparities aims to take a higher percentage from those with higher incomes, thereby redistributing income more fairly.
Recall that a progressive tax system increases the tax rate as the taxpayer's income increases, meaning the rich pay a higher percentage of their income compared to the poor.
Match the definition of a tax that reduces wealth disparities with the progressive tax, since it is structured to impose higher rates on higher incomes.
Conclude that the correct term for a tax designed to reduce disparities in wealth between the rich and poor is a progressive tax.
