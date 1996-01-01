Which of the following activities will most likely impose an external cost?
A
A student studying quietly in a library
B
A factory releasing pollutants into a river
C
A homeowner planting flowers in their front yard
D
A company providing free vaccinations to its employees
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of external costs (negative externalities). These occur when an activity imposes a cost on third parties who are not involved in the activity, and this cost is not reflected in the market price.
Step 2: Analyze each activity to see if it imposes costs on others outside the decision-maker. For example, a student studying quietly in a library generally does not harm others, so no external cost is imposed.
Step 3: Consider the factory releasing pollutants into a river. Pollution can harm people downstream, damage ecosystems, and create health problems, which are costs borne by others, not the factory. This is a classic example of an external cost.
Step 4: Evaluate the homeowner planting flowers. This activity typically benefits the neighborhood by improving aesthetics and does not impose costs on others, so no external cost is present.
Step 5: Look at the company providing free vaccinations to employees. This activity likely has positive externalities (benefits to others), not external costs, because it reduces disease spread and improves public health.
Watch next
Master Negative Externality and Positive Externality with a bite sized video explanation from Brian