Under which circumstance can a monopoly operate more efficiently than a perfectly competitive market?
A
When economies of scale are so extensive that a single firm can supply the entire market at a lower cost than multiple firms.
B
When the monopoly faces no barriers to entry.
C
When the monopoly produces less output than a competitive market.
D
When the monopoly sets prices equal to marginal cost.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of efficiency in market structures: Efficiency often refers to producing at the lowest possible cost and allocating resources optimally.
Recall that in a perfectly competitive market, many firms produce where price equals marginal cost (P = MC), leading to allocative efficiency.
Recognize that a monopoly typically produces less output and charges a higher price than a competitive market, which can lead to inefficiency.
Identify the special case of natural monopoly, where economies of scale are so large that one firm can supply the entire market at a lower average cost than multiple firms could.
Conclude that under this circumstance—extensive economies of scale—a monopoly can operate more efficiently than a perfectly competitive market because it minimizes total costs by avoiding duplication of infrastructure and fixed costs.
