Which fundamental economic problem arises due to the combination of limited resources and unlimited wants?
A
Inflation
B
Surplus
C
Market equilibrium
D
Scarcity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms in the problem: 'limited resources' means there is a finite amount of inputs like labor, capital, and raw materials, while 'unlimited wants' means consumers desire more goods and services than can be produced.
Recognize that the fundamental economic problem arises because resources are scarce relative to the infinite desires of people, which forces choices about how to allocate resources efficiently.
Recall that 'scarcity' is the term used in economics to describe this situation where there are not enough resources to satisfy all wants and needs.
Differentiate scarcity from other options: 'Inflation' relates to rising prices, 'Surplus' means excess supply, and 'Market equilibrium' is a state where supply equals demand; none of these directly address the problem of limited resources versus unlimited wants.
Conclude that the fundamental economic problem caused by limited resources and unlimited wants is indeed 'scarcity'.
