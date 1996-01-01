When using mass marketing, marketers seek to appeal to the:
A
business-to-business customers exclusively
B
niche groups with specialized needs
C
largest possible segment of the market
D
most affluent consumers only
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of mass marketing: it is a marketing strategy that aims to reach the largest possible audience with a single offer or message, rather than targeting specific segments or niches.
Recognize that mass marketing focuses on broad appeal, meaning the product or service is designed to attract a wide range of consumers rather than specialized groups or exclusive customers.
Compare mass marketing with other strategies such as niche marketing, which targets specialized groups with unique needs, or business-to-business marketing, which targets companies rather than individual consumers.
Identify that the goal of mass marketing is to maximize market coverage by appealing to the largest possible segment of the market, rather than focusing on affluent consumers only or business customers exclusively.
Conclude that the correct answer is the option that states mass marketing seeks to appeal to the largest possible segment of the market.
