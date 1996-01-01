A market-penetration pricing strategy is most suitable when:
A
the product is highly differentiated and faces little competition
B
the firm wants to maximize short-term profits rather than market share
C
the market is saturated and demand is inelastic
D
the market is highly price sensitive and low prices will attract a large number of buyers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of market-penetration pricing: it is a strategy where a firm sets a low initial price to quickly attract customers and gain market share.
Analyze the conditions under which market-penetration pricing is effective: it works best when the market is highly price sensitive, meaning consumers respond strongly to price changes.
Recognize that if the product is highly differentiated and faces little competition, a firm might use a different pricing strategy, such as price skimming, rather than penetration pricing.
Note that maximizing short-term profits rather than market share is not aligned with penetration pricing, which focuses on long-term market share growth through low prices.
Conclude that the correct scenario for market-penetration pricing is when the market is highly price sensitive and low prices will attract a large number of buyers, leading to rapid market share expansion.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Supply and Demand with a bite sized video explanation from Brian