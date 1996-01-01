In the context of introduction to economics, business-to-business marketplaces aggregate multiple ______.
A
production processes
B
government agencies
C
buyers and sellers
D
retail customers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of business-to-business (B2B) marketplaces: these platforms facilitate transactions between businesses rather than between businesses and individual consumers.
Identify the key participants in B2B marketplaces: typically, these are businesses acting as buyers and sellers of goods or services.
Recognize that B2B marketplaces aggregate multiple buyers and sellers to create a centralized platform for trade, improving efficiency and market reach.
Eliminate options that do not fit the B2B marketplace context, such as production processes, government agencies, or retail customers, since these do not represent the primary participants in B2B platforms.
Conclude that the correct description of what B2B marketplaces aggregate is 'buyers and sellers,' as they bring together multiple businesses to engage in commercial transactions.
