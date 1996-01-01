Which of the following best describes market saturation in economics?
A
A period when new firms are entering the market and competition is increasing
B
A situation where the demand for a product is fully met and additional supply does not increase sales
C
A scenario in which producers are unable to meet consumer demand
D
A market condition where prices are rising due to increased demand
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of market saturation. Market saturation occurs when the demand for a product is fully met by the existing supply, meaning that adding more supply will not increase sales significantly.
Step 2: Analyze each option by comparing it to the definition of market saturation. For example, consider whether the option describes a situation where demand is fully met or if it describes other market conditions like increasing competition or rising prices.
Step 3: Identify that 'A period when new firms are entering the market and competition is increasing' describes market entry and competition, not saturation.
Step 4: Recognize that 'A scenario in which producers are unable to meet consumer demand' describes a shortage or excess demand, which is the opposite of saturation.
Step 5: Note that 'A market condition where prices are rising due to increased demand' describes inflationary pressure or demand-pull inflation, not saturation. Therefore, the best description is the option stating that demand is fully met and additional supply does not increase sales.
