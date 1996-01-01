Which of the following would NOT result from a price ceiling set below the equilibrium price?
A
Non-price rationing mechanisms
B
A shortage of the good
C
The emergence of black markets
D
A surplus of the good
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a price ceiling is — it is a legal maximum price set by the government below the market equilibrium price, intended to make goods more affordable.
Step 2: Recall that when a price ceiling is set below equilibrium, the quantity demanded exceeds the quantity supplied, leading to a shortage of the good.
Step 3: Recognize that because of the shortage, non-price rationing mechanisms (such as long lines or favoritism) often emerge to allocate the limited supply.
Step 4: Understand that black markets may develop as sellers try to circumvent the price ceiling to sell at higher prices, responding to excess demand.
Step 5: Note that a surplus of the good would not occur under a price ceiling below equilibrium because the price is too low to encourage excess supply; instead, a surplus happens when prices are set above equilibrium.
