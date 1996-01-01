Which of the following is NOT an example of a consumer good or service?
A
A haircut at a local salon
B
A smartphone purchased for personal use
C
A loaf of bread bought at a grocery store
D
A factory machine used to produce cars
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of a consumer good or service. Consumer goods and services are products or services purchased by individuals for personal use or consumption, rather than for producing other goods or services.
Step 2: Identify examples of consumer goods or services from the options given. For instance, a haircut at a local salon is a service consumed personally, a smartphone purchased for personal use is a consumer good, and a loaf of bread bought at a grocery store is a consumer good.
Step 3: Recognize that a factory machine used to produce cars is not a consumer good or service because it is used in the production process to make other goods (cars), making it a capital good instead.
Step 4: Conclude that the factory machine is the correct answer as it does not fit the category of consumer goods or services.
Step 5: Summarize that consumer goods and services are intended for direct consumption, while capital goods are used to produce other goods.
