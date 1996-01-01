A decrease in taxes will lead to higher consumer spending.
C
The unemployment rate is currently 5%.
D
Government should increase the minimum wage to reduce poverty.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between positive and normative statements. Positive statements describe facts or cause-and-effect relationships and can be tested or verified. Normative statements express opinions, values, or what ought to be done and cannot be tested empirically.
Step 2: Review each statement to classify it. For example, 'The inflation rate rose by 2% last year' is a positive statement because it reports a measurable fact.
Step 3: Identify statements that predict outcomes based on economic theory or data, such as 'A decrease in taxes will lead to higher consumer spending.' This is also a positive statement because it can be tested.
Step 4: Recognize statements that express current measurable conditions, like 'The unemployment rate is currently 5%.' This is positive as it states a fact.
Step 5: Spot the statement that expresses a value judgment or recommendation, such as 'Government should increase the minimum wage to reduce poverty.' This is a normative statement because it reflects an opinion about what ought to be done.
Watch next
Master Positive Statements vs. Normative Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian