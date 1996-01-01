Personal selling may play a dominant role in a firm's marketing program, especially if it:
A
offers products that require a high degree of customization to meet individual consumer preferences
B
relies primarily on mass advertising to reach its target audience
C
operates in markets where consumers have perfect information about all available products
D
sells standardized products with little variation across consumers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of personal selling in marketing: Personal selling involves direct interaction between a sales representative and a potential buyer, allowing for tailored communication and customization.
Analyze the nature of products that benefit most from personal selling: Products that require a high degree of customization or explanation typically need personal selling because mass advertising cannot address individual preferences effectively.
Consider the alternatives: Mass advertising is more suitable for standardized products aimed at a broad audience, while personal selling is less effective when consumers already have perfect information or when products are standardized with little variation.
Identify the key characteristic that makes personal selling dominant: It is most effective when products need to be customized to meet individual consumer preferences, as this requires detailed communication and negotiation.
Conclude that personal selling plays a dominant role especially when the firm offers products requiring high customization to meet individual consumer preferences.
