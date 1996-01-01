Which of the following statements best describes positive economics?
A
It deals exclusively with government intervention in markets.
B
It encourages economists to express their personal opinions about what ought to be.
C
It focuses on objective analysis without making value judgments.
D
It is primarily concerned with ethical considerations in economic policy.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of positive economics. Positive economics is the branch of economics that deals with objective analysis and facts, describing and explaining economic phenomena without incorporating personal opinions or value judgments.
Step 2: Recognize that positive economics focuses on 'what is' rather than 'what ought to be.' It aims to analyze cause-and-effect relationships and predict outcomes based on data and models.
Step 3: Contrast positive economics with normative economics, which involves value judgments and opinions about what economic policies should be implemented.
Step 4: Evaluate each statement in the problem by checking if it aligns with the objective, fact-based nature of positive economics.
Step 5: Identify the statement that best fits the description of positive economics: 'It focuses on objective analysis without making value judgments.' This captures the essence of positive economics accurately.
