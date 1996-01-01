Which of the following is a characteristic of a traditional economy?
A
Production is driven primarily by technological innovation.
B
Economic decisions are based on customs and historical precedent.
C
Prices are determined entirely by supply and demand in free markets.
D
The government centrally plans and controls all economic activity.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what a traditional economy is: it is an economic system where decisions about production and distribution are based on customs, traditions, and historical precedent rather than on innovation or market forces.
Identify the key features of a traditional economy, such as reliance on established practices, limited technological change, and economic roles often passed down through generations.
Compare the given options with the characteristics of a traditional economy:
Recognize that 'Production is driven primarily by technological innovation' describes a more modern or market economy, not a traditional one.
Note that 'Prices are determined entirely by supply and demand in free markets' applies to a market economy, and 'The government centrally plans and controls all economic activity' describes a command economy, neither of which fit the traditional economy model.
