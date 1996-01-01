Which concept in microeconomics best explains why consumers must make choices when faced with a limited quantity of an item?
A
Equilibrium
B
Scarcity
C
Elasticity
D
Surplus
1
Understand the concept of scarcity: In microeconomics, scarcity refers to the fundamental problem that resources (including goods and services) are limited while human wants are unlimited.
Recognize that because of scarcity, consumers cannot have everything they want and must make choices about how to allocate their limited resources.
Contrast scarcity with other concepts: Equilibrium relates to market balance, elasticity measures responsiveness to price changes, and surplus refers to excess supply; none directly explain the need for choice due to limited quantity.
Conclude that scarcity is the concept that best explains why consumers must make choices when faced with a limited quantity of an item.
Remember that scarcity forces prioritization and trade-offs, which are central to consumer decision-making in microeconomics.
