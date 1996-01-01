Which type of businesses primarily provide services to consumers and other businesses?
A
Secondary sector businesses
B
Quaternary sector businesses
C
Tertiary sector businesses
D
Primary sector businesses
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the classification of economic sectors: the Primary sector involves extraction of natural resources, the Secondary sector involves manufacturing and industrial production, the Tertiary sector involves providing services, and the Quaternary sector involves knowledge-based services like research and information technology.
Identify the role of each sector: Primary sector businesses focus on raw materials, Secondary sector businesses transform raw materials into goods, Tertiary sector businesses provide services directly to consumers and other businesses, and Quaternary sector businesses focus on intellectual services.
Recognize that the question asks which type of businesses primarily provide services, which means they do not produce physical goods but offer intangible products such as retail, entertainment, financial services, and hospitality.
Match the description of providing services to the Tertiary sector, as this sector is defined by its focus on service provision rather than goods production or resource extraction.
Conclude that the correct answer is Tertiary sector businesses because they are the primary providers of services to both consumers and other businesses.
