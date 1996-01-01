Behavioral economics is the field of economics that:
A
analyzes the impact of government policies on market equilibrium
B
focuses exclusively on the allocation of scarce resources
C
studies how psychological factors influence economic decision-making
D
examines only rational choices made by individuals in markets
Step 1: Understand the definition of behavioral economics. It is a subfield of economics that integrates insights from psychology to explain why individuals sometimes make decisions that deviate from purely rational behavior.
Step 2: Recognize that traditional economics often assumes individuals are fully rational and always make decisions to maximize their utility, but behavioral economics challenges this assumption by considering psychological influences.
Step 3: Identify that behavioral economics studies how cognitive biases, emotions, and social factors affect economic decision-making, which can lead to outcomes different from those predicted by classical economic models.
Step 4: Note that behavioral economics does not focus exclusively on government policies or only on resource allocation, nor does it assume all choices are rational; instead, it broadens the analysis to include real human behavior.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct characterization of behavioral economics is that it studies how psychological factors influence economic decision-making.
