Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly explains the effect of an increase in the marginal product of labor on the labor demand curve in a perfectly competitive market?
A cupcake shop in a competitive market sells its cupcakes for $20 per dozen. It hires its laborers at a wage of $10 per hour. To maximize its profit, the firm should hire laborers until the marginal product of labor is