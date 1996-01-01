Which of the following organizations is considered for-profit?
A
A public university
B
A charitable foundation
C
A government agency
D
A corporation that sells consumer electronics
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a for-profit organization: it is an entity that operates to generate profit for its owners or shareholders.
Identify the nature of each option: a public university is typically a non-profit educational institution funded by the government; a charitable foundation is a non-profit organization focused on philanthropy; a government agency is a public sector entity that provides services rather than making profits.
Recognize that a corporation that sells consumer electronics is a business entity that aims to earn profits by selling goods or services to consumers.
Conclude that among the given options, the corporation selling consumer electronics fits the definition of a for-profit organization.
Therefore, the correct answer is the corporation that sells consumer electronics because it operates to generate profit.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian