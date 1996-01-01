Suppose that the market price of coffee mugs is $9.50. If MyJoe's willingness to pay for each mug is $12 for the first mug, $10 for the second mug, and $8 for the third mug, what is MyJoe's profit-maximizing quantity of mugs to purchase?
A
2 mugs
B
1 mug
C
0 mugs
D
3 mugs
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the market price of the coffee mugs, which is given as $9.50 per mug.
List MyJoe's willingness to pay (WTP) for each mug: $12 for the first mug, $10 for the second mug, and $8 for the third mug.
Compare the willingness to pay for each mug to the market price to determine if purchasing that mug yields a positive net benefit (consumer surplus). For each mug, calculate: $\text{Consumer Surplus} = \text{WTP} - \text{Price}$.
Determine the profit-maximizing quantity by counting how many mugs have a positive consumer surplus (i.e., where $\text{WTP} > \text{Price}$).
The optimal quantity to purchase is the number of mugs for which MyJoe's willingness to pay is greater than or equal to the market price, maximizing total consumer surplus.
