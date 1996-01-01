A global company uses a transnational strategy when it:
A
adapts its products and operations entirely to each local market without any global integration
B
focuses exclusively on standardizing products and processes worldwide
C
balances global efficiency with local responsiveness by integrating and coordinating activities across countries
D
exports goods from its home country without establishing operations abroad
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a transnational strategy in international business, which aims to achieve both global efficiency and local responsiveness simultaneously.
Recognize that a transnational strategy involves integrating and coordinating activities across different countries to leverage global efficiencies while adapting to local market needs.
Compare the transnational strategy with other strategies: purely local adaptation (multidomestic), pure global standardization, and exporting without foreign operations.
Identify that the transnational strategy is distinct because it balances the benefits of global integration with the flexibility of local adaptation.
Conclude that the correct description of a transnational strategy is the one that emphasizes balancing global efficiency with local responsiveness through integration and coordination across countries.
