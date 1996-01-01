In a competitive market analysis of a gift shop, which segment is most likely to indicate the weakest competitive position for the shop?
A
The segment with the lowest price sensitivity among customers
B
The segment with exclusive products not found elsewhere
C
The segment with the most loyal repeat customers
D
The segment with the highest number of alternative gift shops nearby
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of competitive position in a market. A firm's competitive position is stronger when it has unique advantages such as loyal customers, exclusive products, or low price sensitivity among its customers.
Step 2: Analyze the meaning of price sensitivity. Customers with low price sensitivity are less likely to switch to competitors when prices change, which strengthens the shop's position in that segment.
Step 3: Consider the impact of exclusive products. Offering products not found elsewhere creates a unique selling proposition, reducing direct competition and improving the shop's competitive position.
Step 4: Evaluate customer loyalty. Loyal repeat customers indicate a stable demand base and reduce the threat of competitors, enhancing the shop's competitive position.
Step 5: Assess the effect of having many alternative gift shops nearby. A high number of alternatives increases competition and makes it easier for customers to switch, indicating a weaker competitive position in that segment.
