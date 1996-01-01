In the context of competitive markets, what does competition among economic units primarily lead to?
A
Lower prices and increased efficiency
B
Higher barriers to entry
C
Reduced consumer choice
D
Monopoly power for individual firms
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of competitive markets: In a perfectly competitive market, there are many buyers and sellers, and no single firm can influence the market price.
Recognize the role of competition: Firms compete by trying to attract consumers, which typically leads to improvements in products, services, or prices.
Analyze the effects of competition on prices: Because firms cannot set prices above the market equilibrium without losing customers, competition tends to drive prices down toward the cost of production.
Consider efficiency: Competition encourages firms to minimize costs and use resources efficiently to maintain profitability at lower prices.
Evaluate the incorrect options: Higher barriers to entry, reduced consumer choice, and monopoly power are generally associated with less competitive markets, not competitive ones.
