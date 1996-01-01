Which of the following products would most likely be considered an unsought good or service by a typical college student?
A
Streaming service subscription
B
Life insurance
C
Laptop computer
D
Textbooks
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of an unsought good: These are products or services that consumers do not actively seek out or think about purchasing regularly, often because they are unexpected or not immediately needed.
Analyze each option in the context of a typical college student: Streaming service subscriptions, laptops, and textbooks are usually actively sought after by students because they are relevant to their daily life and studies.
Consider life insurance: It is generally not something college students actively look for or consider essential at their stage of life, making it a classic example of an unsought good.
Compare the nature of the products: Since life insurance is not commonly purchased or thought about by college students, it fits the criteria of an unsought good better than the other options.
Conclude that life insurance is the most likely unsought good among the options provided for a typical college student.
