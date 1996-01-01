Which type of surplus can be thought of as the wealth that trade creates for consumers in a market?
A
Deadweight loss
B
Marginal utility
C
Consumer surplus
D
Producer surplus
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of surplus in microeconomics, which measures the benefits that participants receive from engaging in trade.
Recall that consumer surplus represents the difference between what consumers are willing to pay for a good and what they actually pay, reflecting the extra benefit or wealth consumers gain from market transactions.
Recognize that producer surplus is the benefit producers receive when they sell at a price higher than their minimum acceptable price, representing producer gains rather than consumer gains.
Identify deadweight loss as the loss of total surplus due to market inefficiencies, such as taxes or price controls, which does not represent wealth created for consumers.
Conclude that the type of surplus that reflects the wealth created for consumers through trade is consumer surplus.
