Which of the following is a factor that determines how much a customer is willing to pay for a good or service?
A
The perceived value of the good or service to the customer
B
The number of sellers in the market
C
The government’s tax revenue from the good or service
D
The total cost of production for the seller
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question asks about factors influencing the amount a customer is willing to pay for a good or service, which relates to the concept of demand in microeconomics.
Recall that a customer's willingness to pay depends primarily on their perceived value or utility derived from the good or service, which reflects how much satisfaction or benefit they expect to receive.
Recognize that factors like the number of sellers, government tax revenue, or the seller's production costs affect supply or market conditions but do not directly determine the customer's willingness to pay.
Focus on the concept of perceived value, which captures the subjective assessment by the customer of the good's worth, influencing their maximum willingness to pay.
Conclude that among the options, the perceived value of the good or service to the customer is the key factor determining how much they are willing to pay.
