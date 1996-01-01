The trend away from personal salespeople to self-service in many retail outlets has caused firms to:
A
increase the number of employees on the sales floor
B
focus less on customer experience and more on product variety
C
reduce labor costs and potentially lower prices for consumers
D
decrease the use of technology in retail operations
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which involves a shift from personal salespeople to self-service in retail outlets. This means customers serve themselves rather than relying on sales staff.
Step 2: Identify the impact of this shift on labor costs. Since fewer salespeople are needed, firms can reduce the number of employees, leading to lower labor costs.
Step 3: Recognize that reducing labor costs can allow firms to lower prices for consumers, as the savings from fewer employees can be passed on in the form of lower prices.
Step 4: Consider the alternatives given, such as increasing employees or decreasing technology use, and evaluate why these do not align with the trend toward self-service.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct effect of moving to self-service is to reduce labor costs and potentially lower prices for consumers, as this matches the economic incentives and operational changes involved.
