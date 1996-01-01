Which of the following is a typical responsibility of production-oriented managers?
A
Regulating international trade agreements
B
Determining consumer preferences through market research
C
Setting monetary policy for the national economy
D
Organizing resources such as labor and capital to produce goods and services
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of production-oriented managers: they focus on the internal processes of producing goods and services efficiently.
Recognize that production-oriented managers are responsible for organizing and managing resources like labor, capital, and materials to ensure smooth production.
Eliminate options that relate to external or macroeconomic activities, such as regulating international trade agreements or setting monetary policy, as these are not typical responsibilities of production managers.
Also exclude activities related to market research and consumer preferences, which are usually handled by marketing or sales departments.
Conclude that the typical responsibility of production-oriented managers is organizing resources such as labor and capital to produce goods and services.
