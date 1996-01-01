The production possibilities frontier provides an illustration of the principle that:
A
resources are scarce and trade-offs must be made in production
B
economic growth eliminates the need for choices
C
all combinations of goods can be produced without opportunity cost
D
markets always achieve perfect efficiency
1
Understand that the Production Possibilities Frontier (PPF) is a curve that shows the maximum possible output combinations of two goods that an economy can produce given its resources and technology.
Recognize that the PPF illustrates scarcity because resources are limited, so producing more of one good means producing less of another, which is the concept of trade-offs.
Recall that points on the PPF represent efficient production levels, while points inside the curve indicate inefficient use of resources, and points outside are unattainable with current resources.
Note that economic growth shifts the PPF outward, allowing more production of both goods, but it does not eliminate scarcity or the need to make choices.
Conclude that the PPF demonstrates that all combinations of goods cannot be produced without opportunity cost, and that markets achieving perfect efficiency is a separate concept not directly illustrated by the PPF.
