In the graph showing market equilibrium, what happens if the market price is set above the equilibrium price while the equilibrium quantity is qe?
A
A shortage will occur because quantity demanded exceeds quantity supplied.
B
Both quantity supplied and quantity demanded will increase to restore equilibrium.
C
The market will remain in equilibrium at quantity qe.
D
A surplus will occur because quantity supplied exceeds quantity demanded.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of market equilibrium, which occurs at the price where quantity demanded equals quantity supplied, denoted as $q_e$ for equilibrium quantity and $P_e$ for equilibrium price.
Step 2: Analyze what happens when the market price is set above the equilibrium price, i.e., $P > P_e$. At this higher price, suppliers are willing to supply more, so quantity supplied increases.
Step 3: At the same time, consumers will demand less because the price is higher, so quantity demanded decreases.
Step 4: Compare quantity supplied and quantity demanded at this higher price. Since quantity supplied is greater than quantity demanded, a surplus occurs in the market.
Step 5: Recognize that this surplus puts downward pressure on the price, pushing it back toward the equilibrium price $P_e$, where the market clears and quantity demanded equals quantity supplied.
Watch next
Master Big Daddy Shift Summary with a bite sized video explanation from Brian