Which of the following examples illustrates an oligopoly market?
A
The automobile industry, where a few large firms dominate the market
B
A local farmers' market with many small sellers
C
The wheat market with thousands of producers
D
A single utility company providing electricity to a city
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of an oligopoly market. An oligopoly is a market structure characterized by a small number of large firms that dominate the market, often leading to limited competition and interdependent decision-making.
Step 2: Analyze each example to see if it fits the oligopoly criteria. For instance, the automobile industry typically has a few large firms controlling most of the market share, which aligns with the oligopoly definition.
Step 3: Evaluate the other options: a local farmers' market with many small sellers represents perfect competition, the wheat market with thousands of producers also represents perfect competition, and a single utility company is a monopoly.
Step 4: Conclude that the example illustrating an oligopoly is the automobile industry, where a few large firms dominate the market.
Step 5: Remember that identifying market structures involves looking at the number of firms, the nature of competition, and market control.
