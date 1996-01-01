Which of the following markets would most closely resemble a perfectly competitive market?
A
Wheat farming
B
Electricity utilities
C
Cell phone service providers
D
Automobile manufacturing
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the characteristics of a perfectly competitive market. These include many buyers and sellers, homogeneous products, free entry and exit, perfect information, and no single firm can influence the market price.
Step 2: Analyze each market option against these characteristics. For example, wheat farming typically has many producers, a standardized product (wheat), and relatively easy entry and exit.
Step 3: Consider electricity utilities, which often have few providers and high barriers to entry, making them closer to a monopoly or oligopoly rather than perfect competition.
Step 4: Evaluate cell phone service providers and automobile manufacturing, both of which have differentiated products, fewer firms, and significant barriers to entry, indicating imperfect competition.
Step 5: Conclude that wheat farming most closely resembles a perfectly competitive market because it best fits the key characteristics such as many sellers, homogeneous product, and ease of entry and exit.
